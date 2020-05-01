Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,828 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Schlumberger worth $80,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 18,671,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508,777. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

