Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Dollar Tree worth $73,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 636.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 66,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 1,665,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.