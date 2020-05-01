Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Marathon Petroleum worth $72,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MPC traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,422,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,446. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

