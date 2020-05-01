Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $67,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,393,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

