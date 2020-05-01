Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,285.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,694 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 9,740,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

