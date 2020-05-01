Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,926,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,809,000 after acquiring an additional 675,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,661,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,612,000 after acquiring an additional 751,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,483,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,045,000 after acquiring an additional 155,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,615,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,892,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $90.78. 3,193,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,127. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

