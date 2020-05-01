Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,770,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,629. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $5,129,387.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,782.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.62.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

