Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 144,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $60.26. 15,581,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,963,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

