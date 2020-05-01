SunTrust Banks Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $195.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.25.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.79.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,881,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,648,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226,904 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,606,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 6,582,167.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,964,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,332,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

