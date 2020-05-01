Swap Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. Swap has a total market cap of $274,015.70 and approximately $69,585.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

