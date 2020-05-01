Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 5,400 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,751 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,414. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average of $322.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

