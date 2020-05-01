Sycomore Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $28.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,320.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,214. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $921.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

