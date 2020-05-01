Sycomore Asset Management Sells 5,110 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.31.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $274.97. 5,886,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.77, for a total transaction of $12,361,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,724,462,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

