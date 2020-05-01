Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Shares of SYZ traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. 1,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33. Sylogist has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.50.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.20 million.

In related news, Director James Wilson bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,038. Also, Senior Officer David Elder bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,818. Insiders acquired a total of 40,700 shares of company stock worth $315,460 over the last three months.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

