Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €89.25 ($103.78).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FRA:SY1 opened at €92.32 ($107.35) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.87 and a 200 day moving average of €89.50.

Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

