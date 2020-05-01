Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 692,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

