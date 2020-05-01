Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Synthomer from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.22 ($4.32).

Get Synthomer alerts:

SYNT traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting GBX 274.80 ($3.61). The company had a trading volume of 241,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 241.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 297.88. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.