SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the quarter. SYSCO accounts for about 2.5% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SYSCO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SYSCO by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in SYSCO by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.76. 3,836,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

