Syscoin Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $12.98 million and approximately $277,037.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00536952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 311.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005601 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 585,671,686 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bittylicious, YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Tux Exchange and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.