Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 548.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 3.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.38. The stock had a trading volume of 469,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,568. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $282.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

