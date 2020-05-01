Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.60 ($49.53).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €32.58 ($37.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.41. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.93. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

