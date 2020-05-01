Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Short Interest Update

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 223,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Taoping stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Get Taoping alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Taoping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.