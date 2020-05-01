TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.9% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

SPGI traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

