TAP Consulting LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

