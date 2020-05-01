Tap (XTP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261,371.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. Tap has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and approximately $261,371.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.26 or 0.03989610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00035955 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009669 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

