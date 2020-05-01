TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches One Day Volume of $15,994.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $404,951.93 and approximately $15,994.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004294 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

