Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,500 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 716,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:TNK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

