Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $119.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of TDOC traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.59. 5,513,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,435,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

