Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDOC. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

TDOC stock traded down $10.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,513,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,415.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $7,039,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 220.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

