Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $212.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $10.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,513,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $203.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

