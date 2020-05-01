Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $10.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.59. 5,513,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

