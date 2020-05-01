Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $165.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $10.51 on Thursday, hitting $164.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,513,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $28,476,438 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Teladoc Health by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

