Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $194.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $10.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.59. 5,513,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $53.46 and a twelve month high of $203.85. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 22,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $3,801,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,415.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

