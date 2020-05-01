Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

TPX stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 1,085,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,714. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock worth $102,626,162. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

