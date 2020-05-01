Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 50,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 308.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 59,606,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007,915 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Tenaris by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,212,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,929,000 after buying an additional 1,401,206 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 724.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,063,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,481,000 after buying an additional 9,721,069 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Tenaris by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,303,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,500,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after buying an additional 2,711,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

