Tennant Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Tennant has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tennant to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Tennant alerts:

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tennant has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. Tennant’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNC shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.