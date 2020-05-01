Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Issues Earnings Results

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

TBNK stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $141,012.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

