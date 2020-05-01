Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.63 on Thursday, hitting $781.88. 28,379,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,292,689. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $585.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.14. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.00.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.