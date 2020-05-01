Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $968.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $684.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.63.

TSLA traded down $80.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $701.32. 32,453,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,438,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $588.31 and a 200 day moving average of $511.80. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

