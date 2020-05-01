Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) is Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up approximately 5.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $777.46 per share, with a total value of $82,410.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 460 shares of company stock valued at $310,667. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TPL traded down $64.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $504.87. 1,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.71. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $879.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $642.78.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

