Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $80,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $4.91 on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The company had a trading volume of 707,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,249. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

