Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 2,524,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

