TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million.

TFSL stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 380,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.48.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

