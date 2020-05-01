The Voyager Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, AirSwap, Bithumb and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Voyager Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.18 or 0.02415074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00198913 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00062720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cobinhood, Bithumb, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Binance, AirSwap and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.