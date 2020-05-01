TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.93. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

