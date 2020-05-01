Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.47

Press coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TMG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. Thermal Energy International has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.15.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

