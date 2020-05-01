THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.11 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and $202,290.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

