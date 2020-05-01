Thore Cash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $41,408.08

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Thore Cash has a market cap of $41,408.08 and approximately $49,391.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00541656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 299.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005539 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

