ThoreCoin (THR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,463.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,727.01 or 0.19395248 BTC on major exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $149.71 million and approximately $39,463.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.18 or 0.02416590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00197640 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00062909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

