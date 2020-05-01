ThoreNext (THX) Price Down 14.1% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $47.11 million and approximately $10,306.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00024415 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.40 or 0.02417333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00197664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00042679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

